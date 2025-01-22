When Is Heavy Period Bleeding a Problem?

Being a teenager with a period is hard enough when it’s uncomplicated. But how do you know if you’re losing too much blood during your period?
And how do you describe pain and heavy bleeding in a way that won‘t be dismissed by a provider or parent?
An overly heavy period (menorrhagia) can be an important indicator of health, says Susan Gray, MD. She’s one of the providers for the Adolescent Bleeding and Clotting Disorder service at UVA Health Children’s.
She also knows that teens sometimes don’t get taken seriously when they have heavy periods. “It’s easy for these girls to essentially be gaslit,” Gray adds.
To make sure teens get the help they need, she explains:
- What’s excessive bleeding
- When a teen should schedule an appointment with a specialist
- How experts can keep a heavy period from disrupting your life
Signs You’re Losing Too Much Blood During a Period
Sometimes, it’s obvious. When early periods land kids in the emergency room for blood transfusions or they stand up and black out, it’s easy to see they need help.
But Gray shares that a lot of times, it’s more subtle. Most signs of a heavy period aren’t things that can be easily seen. That includes things like:
- Having to change period products more than once every 2 hours
- Having clots bigger than a quarter
- Feeling sudden gushes (known as flooding)
“When in doubt, check it out,” Gray emphasizes. “Sometimes the problem is an endocrine disorder, a bleeding disorder, both, or none of the above.” But in all situations, treatment can help make periods more manageable.
The Most Important Sign of an Overly Heavy Period
Gray agrees the guidelines can be a little tough to interpret. When we say “changing tampons every 2 hours” is a problem, are we talking about regular size tampons? Heavy? Which brand? And what if you don’t have a quarter for a side-by-side comparison?
But ultimately, it comes down to one thing.
“Is it negatively impacting your daily life?” she asks. Because really, it shouldn’t. If you’re avoiding activities because of pain or worrying about overflow and ruining clothes, then your period has become a problem.
And you deserve a solution.
Are You a Teenager with a Heavy Period?
Your period shouldn't negatively impact your daily life. If it is, we can help.
Don’t Assume It’s Normal
Some conditions associated with heavy periods go ignored for years. It can take time for people struggling with period symptoms to say anything. And then many parents brush off these symptoms.
In some instances, it’s because they don’t know any better. “A lot of these conditions are genetic,” Gray says. For many teenagers, their parents are saying “that’s normal” because that has been their experience as well. Sometimes parents discover through their children that their own symptoms aren’t normal.
When we empower people to talk about their periods, listen to them, and get medical care, it’s possible to find solutions.
Find a Solution to Heavy Periods
Sometimes, we can treat an underlying condition causing heavy periods. Sometimes, we can't. But no matter the cause, there are treatments.
“Every patient has different goals for care,” Gray says. “So, that’s what becomes our goal for treatment.”
For some patients, that means stopping their periods entirely. For others, medicine can limit bleeding on heavy days. That can mean being able to enjoy hiking with friends, sleepovers, or other social opportunities — without worrying about changing products every hour.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.