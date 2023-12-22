Since Ferrari, What Have We Learned About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy?

In the 1950s, between financial struggles and catastrophic car accidents, Enzo Ferrari lost his oldest child, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari to Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

In the new biopic on Enzo Ferrari’s life — Ferrari — it’s clear his son’s death changed everything for Enzo. Unfortunately, decades later, children with DMD continue to share Dino’s tragic outcome.

Despite our best research efforts, we haven’t cured DMD. There have been promising treatments. Nothing has been successful yet.

But recent key advancements in technology give us hope. New tools mean we’re better able to understand how diseases work than before. Researchers at UVA Health Children’s are among the first in the world to apply these tools to DMD.