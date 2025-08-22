What Is Ostomy? A Caregiver’s Guide

What is ostomy? An ostomy is a lifesaving surgical procedure that can reroute your colon and your life. It’s kind of a big deal — especially at first. Caregivers, family, and friends who are in the loop want to be supportive. But it’s normal to worry about what to say, what to do, and how this whole ostomy thing works.

That’s OK! After all, most people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about poop and bathroom routines. Unless you’ve just stepped in something squishy, toilet-training a toddler, or following a puppy around with a pooper-scooper, it’s not a top-of-mind kind of thing.

Even so, it matters. An ostomy can save the day when the gut stops doing its job. Whether your loved one’s ostomy is temporary or permanent, you can help. Brush up on these basics, and before long you’ll feel like a pro.

What Is an Ostomy?

If all this ostomy talk is new to you, you may have asked someone or searched, “What is ostomy?” online. To newbies, the word "ostomy" can sound more like a place, a science class, or even a new planet, than a common, lifesaving surgical procedure.

During an ostomy, a surgeon creates an opening in the skin called a stoma. The surgeon then creates a new way for waste to leave the body through the stoma.

Ostomies are common treatments for advanced colon and rectal cancers, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), gut blockages, injuries, and other digestive disorders. Most ostomies involve redirecting the colon or another part of the digestive tract through the abdomen (but someone may have an ostomy for a different need).

How Does it Work?

For gut issues, the stoma is usually on the belly. It’s connected to part of the small or large intestine. After an ostomy, poop and liquid wastes leave the body through the stoma instead of the rectum and anus.

Doctors sometimes recommend temporary ostomies. They reroute the intestines while inflamed or diseased parts heal. If it’s temporary, the surgeon will reverse the procedure once the healing is complete.

Sometimes, parts of the intestines are too damaged to fix. Surgeons may have to remove the injured parts. Then they reroute other parts of the intestine. When this happens, an ostomy will be a permanent, lifelong part of your loved one’s life.

Ostomy Pouches & Lifestyle Tweaks

Believe it or not, most people adjust quickly to that clingy bag on their belly. You’ll get used to the new normal, too. Don’t be afraid to ask questions like:

How does a colostomy bag work?

What about ileostomy bags?

Will nosy neighbors see or smell that dangling side-pouch? (Plot spoiler: They won’t!)

When it comes to food, a nutritionist is a go-to guide who’s part of the ostomy team. After an ostomy, most people can still eat what they enjoy. Just take it slow. Introduce foods carefully at first. See how the gut reacts … or overreacts! Certain foods can cause diarrhea or constipation.

At UVA Health, we have a support team to train patients and caregivers in ostomy care. Don't hesitate to reach out with questions or advice.

Ileostomy vs. Colostomy: What’s the Difference?

Ostomy procedures vary, depending on each person’s condition, treatment goals, and the part of the gut that’s hurting. Most colorectal ostomies are either a colostomy or an ileostomy.

Ileostomy (Small Intestine Ostomy)

During an ileostomy, surgeons operate on the ileum, the lowest part of the small intestine. Doctors may recommend ileostomy for you if you only need a temporary solution. Providers can easily reverse them.

If you have an ileostomy, you'll want to watch out for:

Dehydration, which can require IV therapy or cause kidney issues

Skin disorders from irritation around the stoma

With careful care, you can prevent or manage most ileostomy issues.