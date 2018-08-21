When to Consider Weight-Loss Surgery

Considering Weight-Loss Surgery? Learn more about bariatric surgery at UVA.

Obesity has become an epidemic in the U.S., with nearly 40 percent of American adults classified as obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The problem, of course, is that obesity causes a variety of health problems, including diabetes, heart disease, and many others — even early death.

If you are obese, the logical first step is to try losing the weight by making changes to your diet and working with your doctor to establish an exercise regimen. For some, however, it may be necessary to explore a surgical weight loss procedure.

In this NBC29 Straight Talk MD segment, cardiologist Brandy Patterson, MD, discusses who might be a good candidate for weight loss surgery. Watch below.