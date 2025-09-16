Warm Water in the Morning: Is It Healthier? Myths & Facts About Warm Water

Many people around the world begin their day with a glass of warm or hot water every morning. You see it in some social media feeds: people touting the benefits of drinking warm water, especially in the morning, as helping with everything from weight loss to removing toxins.

But are these claims true? First, let’s see why water is so crucial for your health. We spoke with Mary Lou Perry, MS, RDN, CDCES, a registered dietitian and nutrition expert at UVA Health, about water and your health.

How Much Water is in Your Body?

On average, water makes up about 60% of the human body, though the number ranges depending on age, sex, and other factors.

Your lungs are about 83% water. Even your bones are 31%.

Facts About Water & Your Health

Water is essential for how your body works. Perry says that it regulates your temperature and balances your body’s chemicals, such as electrolytes. It’s needed for digestion and getting rid of waste. It supports your joints and helps cushion your bones, allowing you to move.

If you don’t drink enough water, you can become dehydrated, which means you're taking in less fluid than your body is getting rid of. Usually, we think of eliminating fluid in terms of peeing (urinating) and sweating (perspiring), but diarrhea and vomiting are also major causes of dehydration.

We lose water all the time, through normal sweating, peeing, and even breathing. Exercise accelerates this process, as does living in a warm climate or at a high altitude.

Dehydration

While everyone should stay well hydrated, the consequences of dehydration are potentially worse for infants, kids, and older adults. "Regardless of temperature, water is always the best for hydration," notes Perry. Symptoms of mild dehydration include:

Feeling thirsty

Dry mouth,

Feeling tired

Headaches

Darker urine than usual

Did You Know?

Eating foods with high-water content can help you stay hydrated and satisfy hunger at the same time. They include food like watermelon, spinach, strawberries, cucumbers, and zucchini.

Reversing mild dehydration is straightforward:

Drink more water

Eat fruits and vegetables

Reduce physical activity in the heat

The Impact of Severe Dehydration

Severe dehydration is on a different level entirely. It can wreak major havoc on your health, including causing:

Heatstroke

Rapid heartbeat

Confusion

Fainting

Shock

It can even lead to a coma or be life-threatening you don't deal with it. If any of these symptoms appear, get medical attention immediately. One of the first treatments you’ll get is fluids to replenish your body.

But don’t let it get to that. Make sure you and family members drink enough water. There are different minimums based on age, sex, where you live, etc. Do your research online and follow recommendations from reputable sources. Perry suggests checking out USDA.gov.

The Myths & Facts About Warm Water

Now, let’s have a look at some of the claims about hot and warm water, beginning with the least controversial.

Myth or Fact? Drinking Warm Water Is Better Than Cold Water in the Morning

For many folks, drinking warm or hot water when they wake up is a pleasant way to kick off the morning. There’s good reason for that. Most people, whether they sleep like a baby or toss and turn all night, wake up slightly dehydrated.

While hot or cold water would do the trick here, some people find that rehydrating with warm water is easier on an empty stomach.

Verdict: Depends on your body and preferences. "There is limited scientific evidence comparing warm water to cool water," says Perry. If you try it, warm water’s tummy-friendly quality might work better for you.