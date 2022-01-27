UVA Health COVID Update: The Bottom Line for Jan. 27, 2022

Covid at UVA Health: By the Numbers

109 patients, including 8 children, hospitalized at UVA Health with COVID

See Virginia-wide stats from the Virginia Department of Health

What You Need to Know Now: Hospital at Breaking Point

COVID's latest surge has pushed our staff and hospital units to their breaking point. Augusta Health is struggling too. Our hospital beds are filled mostly with COVID-positive patients who are unvaccinated.

"Our healthcare workers are at their breaking point. They need your help," says Wendy Horton, CEO, UVA Medical Center, and Mary Mannix, CEO, Augusta Health. They shared this urgent message in an unprecedented joint statement issued this week to the community.

In Jeopardy: Our Ability to Care For the Community

The CEOs continue: “We ask you to step up right now. Our team members are facing the most serious challenge we’ve seen during this pandemic: the Omicron variant ... This latest surge is putting our ability to care for everyone in the community who needs our help in jeopardy.

"For both of our hospitals, the vast majority of our COVID patients are unvaccinated. This has left our healthcare workers not just exhausted but heartbroken — heartbroken by caring for patients who are dying needlessly.

"We are coming together to ask you, our community members, to do your part and get vaccinated and boosted to show your respect and appreciation for our healthcare workers."

"My team and I are exhausted and weary," says Sarah Kaplan, RN, "Yet, we are all still on the frontlines taking care of really sick COVID patients. We show up, shift after shift, hoping to make a difference in our patients' lives, praying for a good outcome. We have seen so much loss … so much sadness and heartbreak."

How You Can Help During this Crisis

Get vaccinated or boosted.

Visit your PCP or urgent care center for COVID testing and mild COVID-like symptoms.

When out in public, practice social distancing & wear a mask. Upgrade from cloth to a medical-grade or N95/KN95 mask, if possible.

What We Don't Know: How Many More Will Need the Hospital