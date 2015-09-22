Hyperthyroidism, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Nodules (Podcast Tuesday)

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland at the base of your neck that's involved in many body functions, including your:

Thyroid nodules are often caught during a routine checkup.

Breathing

Heart rate

Cholesterol

Muscle strength

Menstrual cycle

An overactive or underactive thyroid (known as hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism) can affect your energy levels, body temperature, weight and more.

On the other hand, thyroid nodules, or lumps on the thyroid gland, often cause no symptoms and are discovered during a routine doctor visit. Your doctor will want to rule out cancer, but in many cases these nodules don't cause any health problems.

