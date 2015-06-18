Throwback Thursday: Opening the Battle Building (Video)

One year ago this week, one of UVA's most colorful buildings officially opened for business. The Battle Building at UVA Children's Hospital brings pediatric primary care and dozens of pediatric specialties under one roof.

We've got more to celebrate this year: The building was just recognized for sustainability with a gold rating from U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program.

Watch a virtual tour of the Battle Building: