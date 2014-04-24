Battle Building: Doctor Visits Made Easier for Kids

Laura Robinson is beyond excited.
As a mother whose son has multiple medical needs, she cannot wait until the Battle Building at UVA Children’s Hospital opens in June.
“It is just going to be wonderful to go to one place and have everybody under the same roof in an awesome new facility. It’s just going to be really great for us,” Laura says.
Easing the Experience of the Doctor Visit
Laura’s looking forward not only to a new building but also to the convenience of seeing multiple specialists in a single day.
For her 9-year-old son, David, who has Down Syndrome and is a Wilms’ Tumor cancer survivor, centralized scheduling means he can visit everyone from his oncology team to the developmental pediatricians and physical therapists.
And, while the Robinson family says coming to the clinic is like coming home, the 3-hour drive from Southwest Virginia can be daunting. So, getting everything done in a single day is paramount.
“I think the Battle Building is going to make it such a more streamlined process for us as families,” Laura says.
Inside the Battle Building
The new pediatric outpatient facility will open in June, with clinics moving into the building in phases throughout the summer. Imaginative play areas will incorporate a storytelling theme throughout the building and outdoor spaces.
Services will include:
- Outpatient surgery with a dedicated pediatric area
- Pediatric primary care
- Pediatric outpatient rehabilitation
- Fetal Care Center with maternal-fetal medical experts
- Teen Health Center
- Pediatric Dentistry
- Clinical trials suite and Children's Clinical Research Office
A Fun Event for the Whole Family
The public grand opening will take place Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, followed by a Well-Bear clinic, food, music, magic shows and more.
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