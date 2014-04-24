Battle Building: Doctor Visits Made Easier for Kids

Easing the Experience of the Doctor Visit

Laura’s looking forward not only to a new building but also to the convenience of seeing multiple specialists in a single day.

For her 9-year-old son, David, who has Down Syndrome and is a Wilms’ Tumor cancer survivor, centralized scheduling means he can visit everyone from his oncology team to the developmental pediatricians and physical therapists.

And, while the Robinson family says coming to the clinic is like coming home, the 3-hour drive from Southwest Virginia can be daunting. So, getting everything done in a single day is paramount.

“I think the Battle Building is going to make it such a more streamlined process for us as families,” Laura says.

Inside the Battle Building

The new pediatric outpatient facility will open in June, with clinics moving into the building in phases throughout the summer. Imaginative play areas will incorporate a storytelling theme throughout the building and outdoor spaces.

Services will include:

Outpatient surgery with a dedicated pediatric area

Pediatric primary care

Pediatric outpatient rehabilitation

Fetal Care Center with maternal-fetal medical experts

Teen Health Center

Pediatric Dentistry

Clinical trials suite and Children's Clinical Research Office

A Fun Event for the Whole Family

The public grand opening will take place Saturday, June 14, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The event will feature a ribbon cutting, followed by a Well-Bear clinic, food, music, magic shows and more.