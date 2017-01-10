Starting a Conversation: How to Help Your Aging Relative

For many people, spending time with family is the best part of the holidays. But amidst all the fun and traditions, you might have noticed an aging relative who doesn't seem quite as sharp or steady on her feet as she was a few years or even a few months ago. You might not know what to say, because you don't want to offend anyone or sour a pleasant family gathering.
In this week's podcast, geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, takes on the challenging topic of how to help an aging relative or loved one, including:
- What to ask
- Signs and symptoms of medication misuse
- What to look for in the relative's home
- How to start a conversation about your concerns
- Local resources
- Assisted living facilities
Listen to the podcast:
