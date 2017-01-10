Starting a Conversation: How to Help Your Aging Relative

For many people, spending time with family is the best part of the holidays. But amidst all the fun and traditions, you might have noticed an aging relative who doesn't seem quite as sharp or steady on her feet as she was a few years or even a few months ago. You might not know what to say, because you don't want to offend anyone or sour a pleasant family gathering.

In this week's podcast, geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, takes on the challenging topic of how to help an aging relative or loved one, including:

What to ask

Signs and symptoms of medication misuse

What to look for in the relative's home

How to start a conversation about your concerns

Local resources

Assisted living facilities

Listen to the podcast: