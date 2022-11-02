7 Quick Questions With Surgical Oncologist Todd Bauer

That I won’t get back to 100% after recovery. This is why it is important for physicians and patients to discuss treatment and recovery and long-term expectations to be sure they have the same expectations.

4. What do you do for stress relief?

I like to exercise daily with cardio and strength training and I love to golf.

5. Dogs or cats?

I actually enjoy both. We have one of each.

6. What's the last movie you saw? Thumbs up or down?

James Bond in No Time to Die. A definite thumbs up, as with any James Bond movie.

7. What's the best advice you've ever heard?

Quote by author Roy T. Bennett: “Do what you love, love what you do, and with all your heart give yourself to it.”

Bonus question: November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. What do you wish more people knew about pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is a difficult and challenging disease, but it is not always terminal. We do achieve long-term cure in some patients, and survival rates have improved over the past 20 years. Additionally, there is a lot of exciting research currently underway that will hopefully bring even better outcomes in the future.