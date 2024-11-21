Have Small Cell Lung Cancer? You Need to Know About BiTE Therapy

It's one of the toughest questions when it comes to cancer treatment: what if your treatment doesn't work or stops working? And there are no other options?

Cancer researchers and doctors work tirelessly to keep that from happening. That's why they continuously look for new and better treatments. So if a treatment doesn't work, there's a backup plan. And even another backup after that.

That's why tarlatamab, a new BiTE therapy for small cell lung cancer is such big news.

What Is BiTE Therapy?

BiTE therapy is a new treatment for stage 4 small cell lung cancer. It's FDA-approved to use if other treatments, like chemotherapy and immunotherapy, don't work or stop working.

And that happens to most people with stage 4 small cell lung cancer. An average of 6 months after people are diagnosed, those first treatments stop working.

Stage 4 lung cancer can't be cured. But research shows that BiTE therapy with tarlatamab can give you more time with higher quality of life. It gives you an option where there weren't many options before.

How Do I Get BiTE Therapy?

With FDA approval, more cancer centers throughout the U.S. are offering BiTE therapy for small cell lung cancer. UVA Health was the first to offer it in Virginia. And we're making it easier for patients to get this treatment.