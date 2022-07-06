Feeling More Sensitive to Heat This Summer? It Could Be Your Medication

As summer temperatures push the mercury higher, it’s important to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness. But did you know your medication can make you more sensitive to heat and put you at greater risk for a heat-related issue?

“If your body is physically not able to do that because of a medication, you’re not going to have a way to have that sweat come onto your skin and evaporate, which is one of the main mechanisms you have to cool down,” UVA Health Director of Ambulatory Pharmacy Justin Vesser says.

What Happens When You’re More Sensitive to Heat

Heat intolerance happens when your body has trouble regulating its temperature. It can cause: