Same-Day Vs. Urgent Care Vs. Emergency Room: What’s Right for Me?

Some days, an illness or injury hits you fast and hard, and you know you need to see a doctor. Should you go to urgent care or the emergency room? What about a same-day appointment or walk-in clinic? Knowing when to visit a same-day clinic vs. urgent care vs. emergency room (ER) can save you time, money, and get you the right care fast.

How should you decide which to choose?

Remember, for life-threatening emergencies, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

At UVA Health, we offer several options for care when you need to see someone today. Besides our 4 ERs in Charlottesville, Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William, we also offer same-day and urgent care appointments, walk-in care without an appointment, and options for seeing a doctor online or by phone, called virtual care, so you don’t even need to leave home.

What Is Same-Day Care? Help for Minor Problems Today

Same-day care is for health problems that aren’t emergencies but need quick attention.

Many of our clinics offer same-day appointments. This means you may be able to schedule a same-day appointment at a clinic that already knows you and your history. And having a same-day clinic appointment means less waiting, less worry, and a smaller bill than an ER visit.