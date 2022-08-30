What's the Endometrial Cancer Risk Factor Behind a Rise in Cases? The Answer Might Surprise You
The rates for most cancers continue to go down and that’s a really good thing. But the rates for endometrial cancer have gone up in recent years — here in the U.S. and around the world. There is something you can do to lower your risk for endometrial cancer: Lose weight.
What Is Endometrial Cancer?
Endometrial cancer is a cancer of the lining of the uterus, or the endometrium. It’s the most common cancer of the female reproductive organs. While we aren’t sure exactly what causes endometrial cancer, we do know this: Hormones play a big role. Specifically, the hormone estrogen.
Obesity Drives Endometrial Cancer Rate
