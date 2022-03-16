Can You Be Overweight & Healthy? A New Study Says It’s Possible

“Fitness had a much larger impact on health,” says the study's co-author, Siddhartha Angadi, PhD, assistant professor of kinesiology at UVA Health. Exercise "far outshadowed improvements from weight loss.”

Other health gains included:

Improved blood pressure

Better blood sugar control

Lowered cholesterol

The study appeared in iScience in September 2021.

A Weight-Neutral Way to Understand Obesity & Health

More than 40% of Americans are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity rates have climbed over the last 40 years. So have the number of diets and weight-loss plans. But telling people to eat less and lose weight doesn't work.

“Body weight is a largely inherited trait, much like height,” Angadi says. “Weight loss causes large changes in the way our bodies process food.” These can actually make it harder to lose weight.

A “weight-neutral strategy” might make better sense. This approach builds on the fact that your weight is not the key factor of how healthy you are. It's possible to be overweight and healthy.

“Shifting the focus from weight loss to increasing physical activity may help treat obesity-related health conditions," write Angadi and co-author Glenn Gaesser of Arizona State University. Exercise, they conclude, isn't a guaranteed way to lose weight.

Why Yo-Yo Dieting Hurts & Doesn't Help

Keeping extra pounds off can be hard. Many people lose weight, then gain it back. This yo-yo dieting cycle isn’t healthy. These weight changes can cause:

Heart disease

Hypertension

Muscle loss

Focus on getting fit instead. You'll gain the heart- and mind-healthy benefits of exercise. Angadi and Gaesser also found that exercise:

Targets “unhealthy” fat

Reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke

Is easier to maintain than long-term weight loss

Size Doesn't Matter: Move What You've Got

You can be overweight and healthy. Move more and sit less. Health experts say you need at least 150 minutes of physical activity each week. You also should do strength training at least two days a week.

"Size doesn’t matter,” Angadi says. “Anybody can exercise and benefit, regardless of their size.”