Skip to main content
Healthy Balance

Infographic: Organ Transplant at UVA

by Erica Gregory

Learn more about organ and tissue donation: Visit the UVA Transplant Center.

UVA Organ Transplant 2016

Infographic text: UVA's Transplant Program at 50 Years

Donating a kidney or part of your liver can save someone's life. And it's something you can do now, either for a loved one or a stranger.

  • We receive over 3,800 organ offers annually
  • More than 4,700 patients have been transplanted
  • There are currently over 700 patients on our waitlist
  • We add more than 300 names to our waitlist each year
  • Our transplant center began in the 1960s
  • There are 10 transplant programs at UVA:
    • Adult heart
    • Pediatric Heart
    • Adult Liver
    • Pediatric Liver
    • Adult Kidney
    • Pediatric Kidney
    • Pediatric Lung
    • Islet Cell
    • Adult Lung
    • Adult Pancreas
  • A kidney has 24-48 hours to be transplanted
  • A lung has 6 hours to be transplanted
  • A heart has 4 hours to be transplanted
  • A liver has 16 hours to be transplanted
  • To become an organ donor, visit www.donatelifevirginia.org

Subscribe to Healthy Balance

Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.

Article Topics

Related Articles