Infographic: Organ Transplant at UVA

Learn more about organ and tissue donation: Visit the UVA Transplant Center.
Infographic text: UVA's Transplant Program at 50 Years
Donating a kidney or part of your liver can save someone's life. And it's something you can do now, either for a loved one or a stranger.
- We receive over 3,800 organ offers annually
- More than 4,700 patients have been transplanted
- There are currently over 700 patients on our waitlist
- We add more than 300 names to our waitlist each year
- Our transplant center began in the 1960s
- There are 10 transplant programs at UVA:
- Adult heart
- Pediatric Heart
- Adult Liver
- Pediatric Liver
- Adult Kidney
- Pediatric Kidney
- Pediatric Lung
- Islet Cell
- Adult Lung
- Adult Pancreas
- A kidney has 24-48 hours to be transplanted
- A lung has 6 hours to be transplanted
- A heart has 4 hours to be transplanted
- A liver has 16 hours to be transplanted
- To become an organ donor, visit www.donatelifevirginia.org
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.