Online Scheduling: Making Your Doctor’s Appointments Just Got Easier

Life is busy. Getting on the phone to make a doctor’s appointment can be a hassle. It feels like another one of the endless chores of life, like figuring out insurance or getting a car inspection. You’d rather just not.

We’ve got good news for you! UVA Health now offers online scheduling. That means it’s never been easier to make a primary care appointment at a UVA Health clinic for you or your child.

You can now:

Set up care within a few minutes – no waiting for a call back

Do it whenever – make appointments anytime, day or night

Skip phone calls altogether

Whether you’re booking a routine check-up or follow-up appointment, the process is now quick, simple, and convenient. With this tool, you have the freedom to manage your health on your own schedule.

What Is Online Scheduling?

Online scheduling lets you make appointments for adult or children’s primary care directly with UVA Health doctors. No need to call during office hours or wait on hold.

Whether it’s your first time getting care at UVA Health or you already have a provider here, with online scheduling, you can pick the date and time that works best for you.

How Can I Schedule an Appointment?

Here’s how it works:

If you’re new to a doctor, you can schedule your first visit online with them as long as that doctor is accepting new patients. You don’t need to have an existing MyChart account.

Already have a primary care doctor at UVA Health? You can schedule your check-ups or follow-ups right in your MyChart account.

You can find the online scheduling tool at any of these places: