Online Scheduling: Making Your Doctor’s Appointments Just Got Easier
Life is busy. Getting on the phone to make a doctor’s appointment can be a hassle. It feels like another one of the endless chores of life, like figuring out insurance or getting a car inspection. You’d rather just not.
We’ve got good news for you! UVA Health now offers online scheduling. That means it’s never been easier to make a primary care appointment at a UVA Health clinic for you or your child.
You can now:
- Set up care within a few minutes – no waiting for a call back
- Do it whenever – make appointments anytime, day or night
- Skip phone calls altogether
Whether you’re booking a routine check-up or follow-up appointment, the process is now quick, simple, and convenient. With this tool, you have the freedom to manage your health on your own schedule.
What Is Online Scheduling?
Online scheduling lets you make appointments for adult or children’s primary care directly with UVA Health doctors. No need to call during office hours or wait on hold.
Whether it’s your first time getting care at UVA Health or you already have a provider here, with online scheduling, you can pick the date and time that works best for you.
How Can I Schedule an Appointment?
Here’s how it works:
- If you’re new to a doctor, you can schedule your first visit online with them as long as that doctor is accepting new patients. You don’t need to have an existing MyChart account.
- Already have a primary care doctor at UVA Health? You can schedule your check-ups or follow-ups right in your MyChart account.
You can find the online scheduling tool at any of these places:
Schedule Primary Care Now
First-time patient? Schedule HereOr use MyChart to schedule primary care online
Find the button labeled “Schedule Online.” You can book appointments for yourself or your child on these pages.
If you’re only looking to schedule care for your child, you can do that at:
Why Is This a Big Deal for You?
Online scheduling gives you flexibility when making appointments. With just a few clicks, you can see which dates and times are available and pick the one that fits into your schedule. You can have your appointment set in minutes.
This is especially helpful for parents. Need to book a sick visit for your child but can’t make a phone call while juggling other things? Just hop online and choose a time slot that works for you.
What Kinds of Appointments Can I Book Online?
You can schedule different kinds of visits for yourself or your child, including:
- First-time appointments for new patients
- Annual physical
- Follow-ups
- Mammograms
- Medicare wellness visits
- Pre-surgery (pre-op) appointments
- Vaccination appointments
- Sick visits for kids
- Sports physicals
Can I Still Call if I’d Rather Talk to a Person?
Absolutely. We know some people prefer the ease of speaking to a real person. You can still call a clinic directly to schedule an appointment. Or, you can call us at 434.924.0000 to connect with someone about making an appointment.
You can also still use our online appointment request form, where you can send us your details, and we’ll give you a call back to set things up.
What if I Need to Cancel or Reschedule?
Life happens! If you need to cancel, you can do it up to 24 hours before your appointment. Just log in and make the change.
If you need to reschedule your appointment for a different time, you’ll need to call the clinic directly. That way, we can find the best new time for you at that location.
How Do I Know if a Doctor Is Accepting New Patients?
One of the best features of online scheduling is that it makes finding a new doctor easy. You can see which doctors are accepting new patients as you go through the scheduling process, saving you time and effort.
How Can I Learn More?
See your MyChart account. Or, if you have more questions about:
- How to schedule
- Types of appointments you can make
- Getting on a waitlist
Find answers to online scheduling frequently asked questions.
What’s MyChart Again?
MyChart is a secure, easy-to-use portal where you can view test results, message your doctor, and much more. It puts your healthcare information right at your fingertips.
Signing up is easy, and it can help you stay on top of your health without any hassle.
Get That Check-up!
Been putting off a check-up? Give online scheduling at UVA Health a try. Seeing your doctor regularly is key to maintaining your good health.
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