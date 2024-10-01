Online Scheduling: Making Your Doctor’s Appointments Just Got Easier

Find the button labeled “Schedule Online.” You can book appointments for yourself or your child on these pages.

If you’re only looking to schedule care for your child, you can do that at:

Why Is This a Big Deal for You?

Online scheduling gives you flexibility when making appointments. With just a few clicks, you can see which dates and times are available and pick the one that fits into your schedule. You can have your appointment set in minutes.

This is especially helpful for parents. Need to book a sick visit for your child but can’t make a phone call while juggling other things? Just hop online and choose a time slot that works for you.

What Kinds of Appointments Can I Book Online?

You can schedule different kinds of visits for yourself or your child, including:

First-time appointments for new patients

Annual physical

Follow-ups

Mammograms

Medicare wellness visits

Pre-surgery (pre-op) appointments

Vaccination appointments

Sick visits for kids

Sports physicals

Can I Still Call if I’d Rather Talk to a Person?

Absolutely. We know some people prefer the ease of speaking to a real person. You can still call a clinic directly to schedule an appointment. Or, you can call us at 434.924.0000 to connect with someone about making an appointment.

You can also still use our online appointment request form, where you can send us your details, and we’ll give you a call back to set things up.

What if I Need to Cancel or Reschedule?

Life happens! If you need to cancel, you can do it up to 24 hours before your appointment. Just log in and make the change.

If you need to reschedule your appointment for a different time, you’ll need to call the clinic directly. That way, we can find the best new time for you at that location.

How Do I Know if a Doctor Is Accepting New Patients?

One of the best features of online scheduling is that it makes finding a new doctor easy. You can see which doctors are accepting new patients as you go through the scheduling process, saving you time and effort.

How Can I Learn More?

See your MyChart account. Or, if you have more questions about:

How to schedule

Types of appointments you can make

Getting on a waitlist

Find answers to online scheduling frequently asked questions.

What’s MyChart Again?

MyChart is a secure, easy-to-use portal where you can view test results, message your doctor, and much more. It puts your healthcare information right at your fingertips.

Signing up is easy, and it can help you stay on top of your health without any hassle.

Get That Check-up!

Been putting off a check-up? Give online scheduling at UVA Health a try. Seeing your doctor regularly is key to maintaining your good health.