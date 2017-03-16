Erasing the Stigma: Nit Myths and Effective Lice Treatments

When your kids have head lice, it often throws family life into chaos: They miss school, you miss work, and you’ve got to do laundry and spend long, tedious hours picking nits (lice eggs) out of their hair. Perhaps you feel embarrassed and don’t want to tell anyone else, especially if your kids keep getting lice.

Head lice are incredibly common. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 6 to 12 million kids ages 3 to 11 get lice every year. Yet there’s a lot of misinformation, stigmas, and myths about lice.

I turned to UVA Health Children's pediatrician Emily Wong, MD, to clear up some of the confusion and explain the best lice treatments.

Myths & Facts About Lice

Myth: Kids need to stay home from school until they’re completely nit-free.

Fact: Wong disagrees with “nit-free policies” in schools, which require that kids stay home until they have no lice or nits (lice eggs) whatsoever left in their hair. Because getting rid of nits is the hardest and most time-consuming part of the process, kids may miss several days of school. It’s also easy to mistake empty egg casings on the hair for live eggs.

“I think it’s reasonable to ask that they start treatment,” Wong says. “But once they start, they shouldn’t be kept out of school.”

She adds that lice might seem embarrassing, but they’re not a health hazard.

Myth: Home remedies for lice, like mayonnaise and petroleum jelly, are effective.

Fact: Wong says that one study supports suffocating lice with Cetaphil cleanser and a hair dryer. But there’s no evidence that any other household product or cleanser smothers lice. And no matter what treatment you use, you still should manually pull out all visible lice and nits.

Myth: Lice are more attracted to clean hair.

Fact: There’s no research that supports or refutes this.

Myth: People who get lice have poor hygiene.

Fact: “It’s not a marker of poor hygiene,” Wong says. “Showering and regular shampoo aren’t going to get rid of lice.”

This myth concerns Wong, because talking about lice is actually one way to prevent it or catch it sooner. “People are so embarrassed, they don’t want to tell anyone,” she says. “And then friends won’t know to check their own children. So I think it’s better not to be embarrassed but tell people, tell the teachers.”

Lice Symptoms & The Difference Between Lice & Dandruff

The primary symptom is an itchy scalp, and you may not feel it until you’ve had lice for several weeks. Once you’ve had lice before, the itching tends to occur sooner, Wong says.

Live lice are large enough to see with the naked eye but can be elusive. Nits, or lice eggs, are tiny, and some people confuse them with dandruff. The difference is that dandruff will flake away, while nits cling to the hair shaft. Wong recommends using a head lamp to check; the nits will reflect the light.

Ways to Get Rid of Lice & Nits

There are several effective lice treatments. Whichever one you use, you’ll need to repeat the treatment after 7-10 days, in case you miss nits and they hatch.

Over-the-Counter Treatments with Permethrin or Pyrethrins

This is typically Wong’s first recommendation when parents contact her about lice. Look for a treatment at the drugstore with a permethrin or a pyrethrin listed as the active ingredient. These treatments kill lice but not nits.

Wet Combing

Combing the hair to remove lice doesn’t involve any chemicals, but it’s not as effective and is a lot of work, Wong says.

Cetaphil Cleanser

You can also try coating the hair and scalp completely with Cetaphil cleanser, drying the hair thoroughly, and leaving it on overnight, which smothers the lice. This method is appealing to parents who want to avoid putting toxins on their child’s hair and scalp. Here’s what you do:

Coat the hair and scalp completely with Cetaphil

Dry the hair

Leave it on overnight with a shower cap

Wash the hair and remove the nits

Rosemary & Tea Tree Oil

Another over-the-counter treatment with rosemary and tea tree oil claims to dissolve nit glue, but it doesn’t kill lice. Wong recommends using products to prevent infestations — tea tree oil acts as a natural lice repellent.