Neurogenetics & the Diagnostic Odyssey: Q&A With a Neurology Genetic Counselor

When I was 15, my friend's dad went to a neurologist. He’d been having dizzy spells for weeks. Vertigo, they said. Six years later, he died, possibly from a stroke. Was it related? We don’t know. But I do know that when my friend, his daughter, got dizzy, I got worried. Did she inherit a neurological condition?

These are the kinds of questions Chelsea Chambers, MS CGC, helps people untangle. She’s a genetic counselor at UVA Health with a special focus in neurogenetics.

Here, she shares answers to patients’ common questions about neurogenetics, genetic counseling, and testing for neurological conditions.

Who Can Genetic Counseling & Testing for Neurological Conditions Help?

You should seek out genetic counseling and testing for a neurological condition when:

Your provider suspects there’s an underlying genetic cause for your symptoms

You have a family history of a genetic neurological disorder

We offer counseling and testing for these neurological conditions.

What’s the Difference Between Genetic Counseling and Testing?

Genetic counseling is the process of meeting with a genetic counselor to review the best options for genetic testing and the possible results.

Genetic counseling also takes place after genetic testing. This conversation helps a patient understand:

What their results mean

If other family members are at risk

The potential need for referrals to other specialists

Any disease management implications to consider

Genetic testing is when a sample is collected and sent to a lab to look for specific changes in a person's genetic information that could be related to disease.

What Are Some of Your Patients’ Biggest Concerns When They See You?

Many patients are concerned about cost. I can talk with them about different lab policies and the best approach to testing to try to limit costs.