Myths vs. Facts: The Truth About Brain Metastases

When cancer spreads (metastasizes) to the brain, you're understandably filled with questions and fears: What should you do? How long do you have left? Where should you get care?

With so many unknowns to navigate, knowledge is powerful. Knowing the facts can help guide the critical decisions ahead of you. And ensure you get the highest quality of life for the longest time possible — whatever that looks like for you.

We asked our experts in the UVA Health brain metastases program to set the record straight on common myths.

Myth #1: If Your Cancer Spreads to the Brain, You Have Very Little Time Left

Fact: It's true that some patients don't survive long with brain metastases. But that's not the case for everyone.

Survival time after cancer metastasizes to the brain depends on many factors, including: