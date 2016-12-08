A Motorcycle Rider's Recovery: An Orthopedic Trauma Patient Story

Barry Meek is an avid outdoorsman. He enjoys fly-fishing, hiking, and riding his motorcycle. On a sunny April afternoon, Barry and a friend were riding his motorcycle on the Blue Ridge Parkway when a car coming from the opposite direction, crossed the center line and crashed into them. The bike wound up on top of Barry, tearing off his boot and crushing his lower extremities. He was taken to UVA where he was operated on by David Weiss, MD, an orthopedic trauma surgeon.

"It's not as if I was wheeled into the University of Virginia and said 'oh, I'd really like Dr. Weiss to perform the surgery,'" Barry said. "I was introduced to him through circumstance, but I found him to be extraordinarily compassionate and interested in my goals in recovery."

Dr. Weiss helped Barry attain his goals of returning to the outdoors. He continues to fly-fish and has since traveled all across the United States on his motorcycle.

Watch his story.