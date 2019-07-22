Infographic: 7 Things More Dangerous than Sharks

A lovely family vacation can turn ugly quickly but not from a shark attack. You have a better chance of winning the lottery or getting into Harvard than being a victim of a shark attack. Hollywood and the media have turned these marine creatures into monsters. Sharks occasionally bite humans, but you’re more likely to be killed by other dangerous animals or household hazards.

Don’t Be a Victim

The Florida Museum offers some tips if you’re nervous about your small chance of becoming a victim of a shark attack.

Always swim in a group

Don’t wander too far from shore

Avoid the water at night, dawn or dusk

Don’t wear brightly colored clothing in the water

7 Things More Dangerous than Sharks

Some of these might be surprising, but we have a greater chance each year of getting killed by things around the house, driving or just being outside.

Infographic text: 7 Things in the U.S. More Dangerous Than Sharks

Sharks get a bad reputation but really you're more likely to be killed by something as tiny as a bee.