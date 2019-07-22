Infographic: 7 Things More Dangerous than Sharks

A lovely family vacation can turn ugly quickly but not from a shark attack. You have a better chance of winning the lottery or getting into Harvard than being a victim of a shark attack. Hollywood and the media have turned these marine creatures into monsters. Sharks occasionally bite humans, but you’re more likely to be killed by other dangerous animals or household hazards.
Don’t Be a Victim
The Florida Museum offers some tips if you’re nervous about your small chance of becoming a victim of a shark attack.
- Always swim in a group
- Don’t wander too far from shore
- Avoid the water at night, dawn or dusk
- Don’t wear brightly colored clothing in the water
7 Things More Dangerous than Sharks
Some of these might be surprising, but we have a greater chance each year of getting killed by things around the house, driving or just being outside.
Infographic text: 7 Things in the U.S. More Dangerous Than Sharks
Sharks get a bad reputation but really you're more likely to be killed by something as tiny as a bee.
- Each year, common hazards kill more people nationwide per year:
- 32,000 auto accident deaths
- 4,000 drownings
- 2,700 fire deaths
- 550 ladder deaths
- 58 bee deaths
- 49 lightning deaths
- 6 venomous snake deaths
- Sharks killed 4 people in 2018-- only 1 in U.S.
- Learn more about everyday hazards and injury prevention at uvahealth.com/stay-safe.
