The Meningococcal Disease Outbreak in Eastern Virginia: What You Need to Know Now

If you follow local news, you may have seen headlines about the meningococcal disease outbreak in eastern Virginia. Even if you haven’t, you may want to sit up and take notice. 12 people have gotten it so far and 3 of them have died.

So how dangerous is this outbreak? Who’s at risk? What should you do? Keep reading for all these answers and more. Here’s everything you need to know about the meningococcal disease outbreak, from our infectious disease experts at UVA Health.

What Is Meningococcal Disease?

Meningococcal disease is a rare illness caused by a bacterium called Neisseria meningitidis.

This bacterium can live in your nose or throat without causing disease. But in rare cases, meningococcus bacteria can cause:

Meningitis: An infection of a layer of cells lining your brain (meninges)

Septicemia or sepsis: A bloodstream infection

Both together

That’s what’s happening in this meningococcal disease outbreak.

You may have heard of meningitis before. There are several kinds of viruses and bacteria that can cause it, including this one.

Meningitis and sepsis are very serious and need immediate medical care. They can kill you or cause permanent brain or nerve damage.

How Dangerous Is the Outbreak in Eastern Virginia?

“A concern about this outbreak is that this strain (serogroup Y, clonal complex 174) has an unusually high mortality rate,” explains UVA Health infectious disease expert Costi Sifri, MD.

That means more of the people getting meningococcal disease are dying from it in this outbreak.

How's It Spreading & Who's at Risk?

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) believes it’s spreading when you come into contact with someone who has the disease but doesn’t have symptoms. So far, those who have gotten sick or died have been Black adults ages 30-60 who live in Hampton Roads.