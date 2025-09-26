Medical Device Recalls: How to Stay Informed if Your Device Is Recalled

Medical devices, like other mechanical tools and instruments, sometimes wear out. Similar to when there's a problem with a part of your car, medical devices sometimes need upgrades or repairs. Both the manufacturers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issue an ‘advisory’ to alert doctors and patients to recalls and needed fixes. But how do you know about these medical device recalls?

We spoke with Oliver Monfredi, MD, PhD, medical director for our heart rhythm device services at UVA Health, for more on medical device recalls and advisories. "Medical device advisories or recalls are fortunately rare, but not unheard of in the field of heart rhythm medicine," notes Monfredi.

What is a 'Medical Device'?

Medical devices help doctors and patients every day. They help with catching diseases, monitoring patient health, and supporting or replacing the function of parts of the body. They can help keep you alive, reduce pain, help you sleep, or just make day-to-day living easier.

Medical devices may be used outside or inside your body. They include devices like:

And many, many others. Some are used for convenience, but others may be helping to keep you alive.

What Is a Medical Device Recall or Advisory?

The term "recall" can be misleading, says Monfredi, because often the device isn't removed or returned to the manufacturer. Instead, we may need to make adjustments to how the device is used or change how we monitor your condition.

If you or a family member is using a medical device that is subject to one of these advisories, there’s no reason to panic. Many advisories are only precautions. They come out before problems appear in patients who are using them. In fact, most patients with a device recall/advisory won't experience any kind of problem, and may just be observed more closely. Monfredi says, "To be clear, although not perfect, the technology used in modern pacemakers and defibrillators is rigorously tested to the highest standards possible, and recalls are extremely rare."

Sometimes, only certain models or versions of a medical device are affected by an advisory.

Types of Recalls

It’s important to pay attention so that if a recall is issued, you're aware of it and can take steps to make sure that you or a loved one has the safest, most effective version of that medical device.

Recalls vary in their level of severity. The FDA uses three classes:

Class I is the most serious. There may be a risk of severe injury or death, like when an internal defibrillator that's meant to shock your heart back into a normal rhythm doesn't work correctly.

Class II cases may result in an injury, like when packaging fails to keep something sterile.

Class III isn’t likely to cause an injury, but there is a violation of FDA regulations, like when the size of a device isn’t accurately listed.

Why Do Medical Device Advisories or Recalls Happen?

Medical device recalls and advisories happen for a number of reasons. The device may be at risk of incorrect behavior, like unexpectedly breaking down or delivering the wrong information. There may be complications that weren't seen during the testing phase.

Sometimes, labeling or instructions seem clear when the device is first released. But, they may turn out to be confusing for patients or their families and need correcting.

Software in certain devices, like heart monitors or insulin pumps, can also be the source of a problem. Software issues can mess with the device’s safety or performance.

Actions taken by the manufacturers of medical devices during a recall may include things like updating or clarifying instructions, fixing software bugs, or repairing or replacing the device.

How Would I Know If There's an Advisory or Recall of My Medical Device?

To protect your privacy, patient names and contact information aren't typically shared with medical device manufacturers. So, these companies usually send recall notices directly to doctors and hospitals, who then let their patients know what's going on.