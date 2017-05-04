Skip to main content
May is National Stroke Awareness Month

by Erica Gregory

Did you know that May is National Stroke Awareness Month?

What's your stroke risk?

Take the online stroke assessment and find out if you are at risk for stroke.

Stroke can happen at any age, even in infants. In fact, one-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.

Some common risk factors for stroke include:

  • Atrial fibrillation
  • Diabetes
  • Family history of stroke
  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Inactive lifestyle
  • Obesity
  • Poor circulation
  • Smoking

Learn more about stroke statistics.

