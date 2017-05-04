Did you know that May is National Stroke Awareness Month?
What's your stroke risk?
Take the online stroke assessment and find out if you are at risk for stroke.
Stroke can happen at any age, even in infants. In fact, one-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.
Some common risk factors for stroke include:
- Atrial fibrillation
- Diabetes
- Family history of stroke
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Inactive lifestyle
- Obesity
- Poor circulation
- Smoking
Learn more about stroke statistics.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.