Did you know that May is National Stroke Awareness Month?

Stroke can happen at any age, even in infants. In fact, one-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.

Stroke can happen at any age, even in infants. In fact, one-third of strokes happen to people under age 65.

Some common risk factors for stroke include:

Atrial fibrillation

Diabetes

Family history of stroke

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Inactive lifestyle

Obesity

Poor circulation

Smoking

