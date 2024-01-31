From Constant Back Pain to Forgetting My Bad Back: Mary’s Spinal Fusion Story (Video)

Have Back Pain? Mary's Advice

Mary shares her advice for others considering spine surgery: “Don’t give up and don’t wait,” she says. “I thought surgery wasn’t worth it and I lived with pain for years. But the technology and expertise is so advanced. I got great care at UVA Health throughout my whole experience.”

Read this post Mary shared in 2019 about her spinal fusion at UVA Health.

One day in 2007, my back started aching for no apparent reason. Within 24 hours I had shooting, searing pain down my right leg. My primary care doctor said I most likely had a herniated disc and would need surgery. But I was afraid there might be complications, or the surgery wouldn’t fix my back pain. I decided to tough it out. The pain eventually got better but never really went away. I continued to have numbness in my leg and foot.

In 2014, I had another big episode and again in 2017. The last time, the pain was constant and there was nothing I could do to make it better, including pain medicine. I was at the point where I couldn’t bend over and pick things up off the floor. I couldn’t get clothes out of the dryer.

As a Continuum liaison nurse, I was trying hard not to let my patients know it hurt when I was leaning over to care for them. I loved yoga, but sometimes it hurt so badly I couldn’t get up off the floor. It hurt to turn over in bed, and getting up in the morning was torture. I consider myself a pretty positive person, but the chronic pain was making me very depressed.

Over the years, I tried physical therapy, neurostimulation, and eventually, a chiropractor. Unfortunately, that made the pain worse. My chiropractor felt I needed further imaging and ordered an MRI. After seeing that the imaging showed I had a large herniation, she suggested I see a spine specialist.

Getting Support From UVA Spine Center

From the moment I contacted Nicole Gibson, senior medical office coordinator, every single person I encountered was friendly and responsive to my unique needs and challenging work schedule.

Nicole promptly responded to all my phone calls and MyChart messages. She even scheduled the needed tests and appointments around my work hours.