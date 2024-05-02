Managing Your ADHD Through the Medication Shortage

If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) you know the importance of medication. Staying on medication leads to everything from being able to be efficient and effective in a classroom (or at work) to living longer. That ADHD medication shortages are so widespread seems especially unfair. To make things more complicated, there's no real way of knowing how long popular ADHD medications will be out of stock. Or once they're back in stock, how long till there's another shortage.
These shortages can be infuriating. If they’re affecting you, or someone you care about, these strategies may help you get through the next shortage.
Try a Different Dosage or Medication
Medication is the first line of treatment for ADHD for a reason. It works. “The research is clear,” says Haley Stephens, PhD. “Medication is the frontline treatment.” For 80% of people, medication is effective. “We know that medications work best to improve attention and organization as well as reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity.”
It also makes all the other interventions easier to start. Behavioral therapy, for example, works better when you’re focused. It’s also easier to plan and create coping strategies while you’re medicated.
If your medication is affected by the shortage, that doesn’t mean all medications that could work for you will be in short supply. Or that every dosage of your medication is impacted.
Try a Different Dosage
If you normally take 10 mg, ask your provider about trying 5 mg in the first part of the day and 5 mg in the second. Or, if you normally take 2 doses of 10 mg, they may suggest a 20 mg extended release.
Try a Different Medication
ADHD medications come in several categories. For many, it’s helpful to stay in the same drug family. For example, if Adderall works well for you, then Zenzedi may be a good substitute.
Add Complementary Medicine
Many adults with ADHD take both a stimulant and an antidepressant. Some antidepressants can help make stimulants more effective. They can also help with ADHD symptoms on their own. But many of these antidepressants are not recommended for children.
Medicine Category
Class
Brand Names
Stimulant
Methylphenidate
Focalin
Stimulant
Methylphenidate
Adhansia XR
Stimulant
Amphetamine Mixed Salts or Dextroamphetamine
Adderall
Stimulant
Amphetamine Mixed Salts or Dextroamphetamine
Adderall XR
Non-Stimulant
Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI)
Strattera
Non-Stimulant
Alpha-2 Adrenergic Agonist (Long-Acting)
Kapvay
Antidepressant
Norepinephrine Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitor
Wellbutrin
Antidepressant
Tricyclic
Norpramin
Coping Without ADHD Medication
For people with milder ADHD, coping mechanisms can help take care of symptoms. These strategies can help even when you do have medication support.
Getting ADHD Help
If you or your child need help with managing your ADHD symptoms, talk to your provider about medication adjustment or behavioral therapy.
