Managing Your ADHD Through the Medication Shortage

by Meghan Drummond

If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) you know the importance of medication. Staying on medication leads to everything from being able to be efficient and effective in a classroom (or at work) to living longer. That ADHD medication shortages are so widespread seems especially unfair. To make things more complicated, there's no real way of knowing how long popular ADHD medications will be out of stock. Or once they're back in stock, how long till there's another shortage.

These shortages can be infuriating. If they’re affecting you, or someone you care about, these strategies may help you get through the next shortage.

Try a Different Dosage or Medication

Medication is the first line of treatment for ADHD for a reason. It works. “The research is clear,” says Haley Stephens, PhD. “Medication is the frontline treatment.” For 80% of people, medication is effective. “We know that medications work best to improve attention and organization as well as reduce hyperactivity and impulsivity.”

It also makes all the other interventions easier to start. Behavioral therapy, for example, works better when you’re focused. It’s also easier to plan and create coping strategies while you’re medicated.

If your medication is affected by the shortage, that doesn’t mean all medications that could work for you will be in short supply. Or that every dosage of your medication is impacted.

Try a Different Dosage

If you normally take 10 mg, ask your provider about trying 5 mg in the first part of the day and 5 mg in the second. Or, if you normally take 2 doses of 10 mg, they may suggest a 20 mg extended release.

Try a Different Medication

ADHD medications come in several categories. For many, it’s helpful to stay in the same drug family. For example, if Adderall works well for you, then Zenzedi may be a good substitute.

Add Complementary Medicine

Many adults with ADHD take both a stimulant and an antidepressant. Some antidepressants can help make stimulants more effective. They can also help with ADHD symptoms on their own. But many of these antidepressants are not recommended for children.

Medicine Category

Class

Brand Names

Stimulant

Methylphenidate
(Short-Acting)

Focalin
Methylin
Ritalin

Stimulant

Methylphenidate
(Extended Release)

Adhansia XR
Azstarys
Aptensio XR
Concerta
Contempla XR
Daytrana
Focalin XR
Journay PM
Metadate CD/ER
Quillichew ER
Quillivant XR
Ritalin SR/LA

Stimulant

Amphetamine Mixed Salts or Dextroamphetamine
(Short-Acting)

Adderall
Desoxyn
Evekeo
Zenzedi
ProCentra

Stimulant

Amphetamine Mixed Salts or Dextroamphetamine
(Extended Release)

Adderall XR
Adzenys ER/XR
Dexedrine
Dyanavel XR
Mydavis
Vyvanse

Non-Stimulant

Serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRI)

Strattera
Qelbree

Non-Stimulant

Alpha-2 Adrenergic Agonist (Long-Acting)

Kapvay
Intuniv

Antidepressant

Norepinephrine Dopamine Reuptake Inhibitor

Wellbutrin

Antidepressant

Tricyclic

Norpramin
Tofranil
Pamelor

Coping Without ADHD Medication

For people with milder ADHD, coping mechanisms can help take care of symptoms. These strategies can help even when you do have medication support.

Getting ADHD Help

If you or your child need help with managing your ADHD symptoms, talk to your provider about medication adjustment or behavioral therapy.

