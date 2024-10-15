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Healthy Balance

Living with Complete Heart Block: Olivia’s Story

by Meghan Drummond

Girl with swim cap and goggles

Two weeks before Olivia Goodwin was born, her mom, Marisa, was given terrifying news. Her daughter would be born with a rare, but serious, congenital heart defect (CHD) called complete heart block.

“Olivia was born with a congenital heart block. And what that means is that the upper and lower chamber electrically aren’t speaking,” George McDaniel, MD, a UVA Health Children’s pediatric cardiologist, says.

Complete heart block (or 3rd-degree heart block) often needs treatment right away. “I was prepared to travel,” says Marisa. But it turned out one of the nation’s best pediatric heart programs was already in her own backyard.  

Finding the Right Rhythm

Many children born with heart block don’t require surgery. Doctors can adopt a “wait and see” approach. But for children born with a complete heart block and dangerously slow heartbeat, surgery often occurs shortly after they’re born.

“I met Olivia at birth, and so I’ve taken care of her for her whole life. But there’s a giant team behind her,” McDaniel says.

Olivia’s first pacemaker was placed when she was still a baby. As she’s gotten older, new pacemakers have been placed to meet her growing needs.

Expect the Unexpected

CHD affects 1% of all births. A fetal echo can help you look at your baby's heart before birth.

UVA Health Children’s 2024 Miracle Network Champion

With CHD, what every parent wants is the ‘after’ image. They want to know what life is going to look like once the crisis is over. And this is the image doctors strive to give. While Olivia’s condition requires lifelong treatment, her future couldn’t be brighter.

Now 13 years old, Olivia has many more identities than just survivor. Olivia’s an honor roll student. A competitive swimmer. A pianist. “Olivia has a pacemaker. It is part of her story. But it doesn’t define her,” her mom says.

“She’s got no limits,” McDaniel agrees.

Olivia’s story helps highlight the bright future children born with CHD can hope for with care from UVA Health Children’s. Watch her share her story in her own words in this video.

No Limits: Keeping Pace with Olivia's CHB Heart Disease

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