UVA Health In the News: January 2025

This New Tool Predicts Heart Problems

If you've ever worried about potential heart disease, you'll be heartened to know that UVA Health has developed a new way to scan hearts and discover risk.

Speaking of the heart... Becker's Hospital Review reports that WebMD and Medscape ranked UVA Health as the only top hospital for stent replacements in Virginia.

Leaded Gas Has Upped Mental Health Disorders in Gen X: Dementia, Too?

As reported in UVA Today, people born in the 1960s-1980s experienced higher lead exposure than any other generation. This leads to higher rates of:

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

Psychosis and thought disorders

Antisocial behavior

Anxiety

Depression

Heart disease

Kidney disease

Liver disease

High blood pressure

UVA Today also reported that new research predicts that dementia rates will double in upcoming decades. For Black communities, new dementia rates will triple.

Why Prenatal Care Matters

Cville Right Now interviewed Robert Fuller, MD, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist, about how prenatal care has evolved in the past decades. One of the takeaways: Get prenatal care from experts. At UVA Health, counseling begins before prenatal testing. This can help parents choose what to test and help them through the process. See all UVA Health pregnancy and birth resources and services.

What's a Sarcoma?

Ludimilla Cavalcante, MD, a cancer expert at UVA Health, reviewed the basics of sarcoma, a cancer usually seen in children, including symptoms and ongoing clinical trials offering advanced treatments.

Goodbye, Red Dye No. 3

UVA Today spoke with Kim Penberthy, MA, PhD, about the Food & Drug Administration's recent ban of Red Dye 3 from foods, because of the cancer risks involved. In 2020, Penberthy co-authored findings that food-color additives, including Red 3, increased hyperactive behavioral symptoms in children.

