I’m Ready to Donate! Why Should I Choose UVA Health For Living Organ Donation?

For National Donate Life Month, consider becoming a living organ donor today. As a living donor, you can help one of the more than 100,000 people who are right now waiting for a transplant get a new kidney or liver.

About 17 people a day die while waiting for an organ to become available. Living organ donation can help reduce that number, especially for the 86% of folks on the list needing a kidney.

We’ve already gone over why you should become a living organ donor and a bit about how to become a living donor. As a living donor at UVA Health, you can donate:

Giving and receiving organs requires thorough care and high-quality attention. At UVA Health, you benefit from:

Leading medical and surgical expertise in the state

Experience in every aspect of the process

A structured program that walks you through every step

Compassionate team dedicated to your physical and mental well-being through the whole process

Read on to see what one donor and an organ recipient's family had to say about the care they got here at UVA Health.

How Expertise Made William’s Liver Transplant Succeed

William Bell's struggles with liver disease began very early in life. A few weeks after birth, he was diagnosed with