I Had My 1st Cigarette When I Was 12. A Lung Cancer Screening Saved My Life.

Last year, a lung cancer screening saved Donna Dean’s life.

“I’m one of the fortunate ones,” says Dean, of central Virginia. “I don’t know if people know that it’s available. But they need to know.”

Here, she shares her story in her own words — from first cigarette to life-saving treatment for lung cancer.

How I Started Smoking

In the 70s, everybody smoked. I probably smoked my first cigarette when I was 12. I was an addicted smoker by the time I was 14.

It was part of the culture. You watch an old movie and now it jumps out, people smoking. But I wouldn’t have noticed it back then. It was everywhere. You could even smoke in hospitals! How bizarre!

Why I Got a Lung Cancer Screening

I wasn’t breathing the best. I knew I had COPD. But a lung cancer screening wasn’t something I would have initiated. You don’t want to think you have cancer.

I got an email from Aimee Strong, NP, Program Coordinator, UVA Lung Cancer Screening Program. Because of my history, she asked, “Would you be interested in having a lung screening?” It almost seemed like providence. I typically would say, “No, I don’t have time for this.” This time my knee-jerk reaction was, “Yes.”

I was definitely surprised when the results said I had cancer.

How I Got Treated

It’s almost surreal, because everything happened so fast. I had the scan; it was positive. I had the surgery. It was one and done. No chemo, no radiation. So far, I’m cancer free. They got it all.

My one daughter says, “Sometimes I almost forget you had lung cancer, because it happened so fast.”