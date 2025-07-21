How to Prevent a UTI & Why You Keep Getting Them

Many women don't just face the problem of a urinary tract infection, or UTI, at some point. xperts estimate that up to 30% of women who have a UTI will get another one within 6 months. So, not only do many wonder how to prevent a UTI. A lot of us want to know why we're getting them, over and over.
Caused by bacteria making its way into your urinary tract or bladder (more on that later), UTIs can be stubborn and difficult to treat. If you are one of the thousands of women battling UTIs several times each year, we’ve got the scoop on how to get them under control.
Keep reading to learn:
- Symptoms of urinary tract infections
- What causes UTIs
- How to prevent and treat a UTI
Symptoms of Urinary Tract Infections
The term UTI refers to an infection that takes hold anywhere along your urinary tract. As a refresher, that includes your:
- Kidneys
- Urethra
- Bladder
Almost half of all women will have a UTI at some point. It’s unlikely you’ve had one without knowing, since the most people can't ignore the pain of a bladder or UTI infection.
Symptoms of a UTI can include:
- Feeling like you need to pee often, but releasing very little urine
- Pain or a burning sensation when you pee
- Urine with a strong or unpleasant odor
- Cloudy, pink, or bloody urine
- Aching or pain in your lower back or stomach
To confirm you have a UTI and not something else going on, it’s important to see your doctor. Testing for a UTI is simple and requires just a quick urine test.
What’s Causing Your UTIs
UTIs happen when E. coli bacteria gets into your urinary tract. This can happen in many ways. The most common way is through sex. These aspects of sex create a perfect environment for bacteria to grow:
- Location: The bacteria that causes most UTIs lives around your anus. Sex can easily transfer the bacteria closer to your urethra.
- Irritation: A lack of lubrication during sex can cause irritation that makes it easier for bacteria to take hold and grow.
- Ingredients: Using spermicides as a part of your birth control method, whether it’s with condoms or a diaphragm, can lower your body's ability to resist bacterial infection.
Why Do Women Get UTIs More Than Men?
It’s unfair but true: Women get more urinary tract infections than men. Blame biology. A woman’s urethra (the tube that lets urine leave your bladder) is shorter. This makes it easier for bacteria to travel into your bladder.
Science hasn't concluded why some women tend to get more UTIs than others. Sometimes it just runs in families. Doctors think that changing hormones and the onset of menopause can also have an impact. Other likely causes include spermicides, incontinence, kidney stones, or pelvic floor disorders.
Rest assured, UTIs don’t happen because you have bad personal hygiene.
The Danger of Untreated Infections
Did you know that a UTI can cause septic shock?
How to Prevent a UTI
You can prevent getting an infection with some basic steps to keep bacteria at bay.
Some ways to cut your risk of getting a UTI can include:
- Drinking lots of water to flush out your bladder
- Avoiding the use of spermicides
- Peeing right before and after having sex
- Emptying your bladder completely when you use the restroom
- Wiping from front to back (instead of from back to front) after using the restroom, as well as before and after having sex
- Avoiding sex if you have a UTI
Other options that can help some people:
- Drinking cranberry juice
- Avoiding tight underwear or pants
- Avoiding long, hot baths
Can Treatment Make it Worse?
Your provider can give you an antibiotic to clear up the infection. But if you have frequent UTIs, taking antibiotics can cause the bacteria causing the infection to grow resistant to medications.
It’s important to listen to your body. If you are struggling with one UTI after another, or if they are impacting your quality of life, talk to your provider about additional treatment options and resources that can help.
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