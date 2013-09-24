Historical Riches at the Library [VIDEO]

Think the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library is just for industrious medical students?
Think again.
The Health Sciences library is also home to a renowned collection of historical medical devices, artifacts and texts, almost all of which are available for public viewing.
Working on the ground floor below the library’s main entrance, the historical collections staff welcomes both scholarly researchers and curious visitors.
The marquee exhibits and collections include:
- The Philip S. Hench Walter Reed Yellow Fever Collection
- Ancient Roman surgical instruments
- One of the last iron lungs used in Virginia
- Andreas Vesalius’ textbook of human anatomy from 1555
Watch as curator Joan Klein takes us inside the special collections area to show a few highlights.
Visit the Historical Collections
The historical collections area is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 434.924.0052 or 434.982.0576. You can also visit them on Facebook.
Can’t make it there in person? Enjoy this robust set of online exhibitions.
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