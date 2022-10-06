Hispanic Heritage Month at UVA Health: Honoring Our Latinx/Hispanic Community

How has your background played a role in your work and how you interact with patients and others?

Lopez-Godoy: I feel like because of my upbringing, because of the values that were instilled from a young age — respect, kindness, the value of family, community, perseverance, hard work — all those values have really shaped the way that I communicate, that I express myself, and that I carry myself. It’s almost like the cultural sensitivity is a byproduct of those values. And so my background has made a really big difference in the way that I interact with patients.

I think it has been representation ­­— people actually seeing that someone that looks like me cares about these topics and is trying to help me. I think it also has to do with the language — people can relate and come talk to me in a language they feel comfortable in, using words that they know.

Duarte-Pierce: My military and dual citizen background has molded the way I interact with patients through being more open-minded, and displaying acts of empathy while being able to understand others. I can relate to the patient on so many levels.

Do you have a memory of an interaction with someone that changed how you thought or felt about your identity? What lessons did you take from this experience?

Duarte-Pierce: While working as a PT tech years ago, I was cleaning tables and chatting with a patient. I told him I was applying to PTA school and was excited. He in return mentioned, “If PTA school doesn’t work out, you could always clean rooms.” That was a pivotal moment in my life. I felt stereotyped and discriminated for my identity and culture. Instead of allowing this experience to defeat me and define me as a person, I used the experience to ignite a flame of passion within me to excel in life that can never be removed. From that moment on, I have challenged myself academically, mentally, and physically in striving for excellence and never settling for mediocrity. Ambition is something that runs through my veins, and I will never allow an individual to categorize me as inferior or subpar because my of heritage and identity.

Lopez-Godoy: Within my team, when we have conversations, we have check-ins. “How are you doing? How are things going?” When we do our check-ins, it feels like we're in a school and we're teaching and we're learning from each other. And that's so special to me. I've had such meaningful and fun conversations over the last year, about language, about food, about music, about am I using the right messaging, should I be using a different word? I think it has a lot to do with the type of people that they are and the experiences that they're bringing. And their ability to just be open-minded and receive someone that has a different experience. I feel that my voice is valued and that my ideas are respected and actually taken into account. And that is huge.

I'm just thinking particularly of a patient that I recently talked with. We had a pretty long conversation. It went from actually talking about her joining the Every Woman's Life program to her sharing so many other barriers and needs, and sharing her life story with me. She was taking that time.

And what's interesting about that is, in the year that I've worked here, I have found more often than not the patients that I get to talk to, we don't end up just talking about the Every Woman's Life program and scheduling. We end up talking about their family, and why they maybe held off on getting a mammogram for so long, or why they didn't even know that a mammogram was important. Or we end up talking about upcoming events with the family, or their child is interested in the medical field. It's been really special. There's a lot of gratitude between the patient and myself, too. I'm grateful that they feel comfortable enough to open themselves up a little bit more and ask questions and talk about their experience.

What tips would you give people for becoming more culturally competent towards people of Latinx/Hispanic identities?

Lopez-Godoy: I recently came across an article that I thought was useful. It was something like “Fourteen Things You Should Never Say to a Latina.” And there were some that caught my attention. So the first one is, ‘You don't look Latina.’ I think that goes for generally, any group. We all know that there is a spectrum of how people look and sound in the world. And Latinos and Hispanics are just a heterogeneous group of people ­­— we can't generalize. So that was one that resonated with me because I have been told that before.

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And then the other one was, ‘Where are you from?’ And in the way that this article says it, which is, ‘Where are you from? No, no originally.’ So, there are just better ways of asking if you want to know where somebody's from, and not assuming that just because I may look exotic, that I may be foreign. Again, it goes back to that idea that many of the people that look like us are still being born within the United States.

Those stuck out to me, and I wanted to pass those on.

Duarte-Pierce: To be open-minded, embrace the culture, and not judge a book by its cover. You never know who you’re going to meet and what their background is. Ask questions. This will only allow you to be more educated. Never make assumptions, but rather always seek confirmation when searching for answers.

How have you celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month?

Duarte-Pierce: I went to Brazil recently to visit family and brought my husband and friend for the first time to enjoy the food, weather, culture, and all that the country has to offer. That’s how I celebrated.

Lopez-Godoy: Growing up, I celebrated this month through church activities. And at school, we also did different activities. And it was so much fun, because I got to highlight for my classmates really cool things about my own country. I felt like that was so special.

In a bigger way, through the community, we went to CVille Sabroso. Prior to the pandemic, I think we went almost every year since it started. And then the pandemic hit, and unfortunately, they weren't able to have it. But they brought it back again this year. So I’m excited to see what it looks like this year.