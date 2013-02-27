Heart-Smart Shopping: Meat That Makes the Cut

Think red meat can't be part of healthy diet for your heart? Think again.

In this final installment of our heart-smart shopping series, we visit the meat and poultry section of the supermarket with nutritionist Teller Stalfort, a registered dietitian with UVA's Heart and Vascular Center. Remember, UVA nutritionists can help any Heart Center patient. Ask your cardiologist at your next appointment.

Watch her talk about the leanest cuts, portion-size recommendations and terms like grass-fed and organic. Specific definitions of natural, free range, organic and more can be found on this USDA labeling terms fact sheet.