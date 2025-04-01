Heart Health Trends: Is Red Wine Good for Your Heart?

You might have heard that red wine is good for your heart. It keeps popping up in the news. Some reports say it can help protect against developing or worsening heart disease. But we also know drinking alcohol regularly comes with other risks, like cancer.

So, should you take up drinking red wine to improve your heart health? The truth is, it’s a mixed bag. Drinking a little red wine may have some benefits. But drinking too much can cause big problems.

What Makes Red Wine Special?

“It's not a magic bullet, it's not a cure-all, and it's not medicine, right? But there are benefits, like antioxidants. And specifically, the polyphenol called resveratrol,” notes Katherine Basbaum, MS, RD, a dietitian at UVA Health. "A moderate amount of red wine may offer some heart-healthy benefits when paired with an overall heart-healthy eating pattern, such as the Mediterranean Diet."

Red wine is made with the grape skins included. These skins are full of healthy compounds, including resveratrol. Resveratrol may help:

Lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL)

Improve blood flow

Reduce swelling in the body

Protect your gut health

Red wine also has other antioxidants that can help your heart.

What Are Antioxidants?

Antioxidants are natural compounds in certain foods and drinks, like fruits, vegetables, and tea. They can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are compounds that can cause damage to your body’s cells. Think of antioxidants as one type of your body’s "defenders."

Some well-known antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, are found in oranges, spinach, nuts, and other foods. Resveratrol isn’t only found in red wine, but it does have more of it than other foods do.

How Can Red Wine Help?

If you drink red wine in small amounts, it might help your heart health. Studies show that having one small glass (about 4 ounces) per day may:

Keep your heart healthy

Lower the chance of strokes

Help control blood sugar

But these benefits only happen if you drink in moderation. Basbaum notes: “Once you exceed what is considered the limit, any potential or possible benefits seem to go away."

What Could Happen if You Drink Too Much?

Drinking too much red wine can hurt your overall health. Risks may include: