Heart Health Trends: Is Red Wine Good for Your Heart?

You might have heard that red wine is good for your heart. It keeps popping up in the news. Some reports say it can help protect against developing or worsening heart disease. But we also know drinking alcohol regularly comes with other risks, like cancer.
So, should you take up drinking red wine to improve your heart health? The truth is, it’s a mixed bag. Drinking a little red wine may have some benefits. But drinking too much can cause big problems.
What Makes Red Wine Special?
“It's not a magic bullet, it's not a cure-all, and it's not medicine, right? But there are benefits, like antioxidants. And specifically, the polyphenol called resveratrol,” notes Katherine Basbaum, MS, RD, a dietitian at UVA Health. "A moderate amount of red wine may offer some heart-healthy benefits when paired with an overall heart-healthy eating pattern, such as the Mediterranean Diet."
Red wine is made with the grape skins included. These skins are full of healthy compounds, including resveratrol. Resveratrol may help:
- Lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and raise good cholesterol (HDL)
- Improve blood flow
- Reduce swelling in the body
- Protect your gut health
Red wine also has other antioxidants that can help your heart.
What Are Antioxidants?
Antioxidants are natural compounds in certain foods and drinks, like fruits, vegetables, and tea. They can help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals. Free radicals are compounds that can cause damage to your body’s cells. Think of antioxidants as one type of your body’s "defenders."
Some well-known antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, are found in oranges, spinach, nuts, and other foods. Resveratrol isn’t only found in red wine, but it does have more of it than other foods do.
How Can Red Wine Help?
If you drink red wine in small amounts, it might help your heart health. Studies show that having one small glass (about 4 ounces) per day may:
- Keep your heart healthy
- Lower the chance of strokes
- Help control blood sugar
But these benefits only happen if you drink in moderation. Basbaum notes: “Once you exceed what is considered the limit, any potential or possible benefits seem to go away."
What Could Happen if You Drink Too Much?
Drinking too much red wine can hurt your overall health. Risks may include:
- Weight gain (from having the calories in the wine)
- Liver damage (from overuse of alcohol)
- Cancer (alcohol may raise your risk of certain types of cancer)
- Addiction (drinking may lead to dependence or alcoholism)
When was the last time you had your heart checked?
Our Heart & Vascular Center prevention experts can help you stop heart issues before they start.
Healthy Habits Matter More
Experts say red wine should only be a small part of a healthy lifestyle. What really helps your heart is:
- Eating a diet full of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats
- Staying active and exercising
- Avoiding unhealthy behaviors, like smoking or alcoholism
Resveratrol is only one antioxidant, and it’s found in lots of other foods, too. “You can also get these antioxidants from eating grapes or drinking grape juice,” reminds Basbaum. “And many kinds of foods have this antioxidant effect."
Other foods with resveratrol include:
- Dark chocolate
- Peanuts
- Berries (blueberries, cranberries, strawberries)
- Pistachios
So, Should You Start Drinking Red Wine Every Day?
If you already like red wine, it’s okay to keep enjoying it in small amounts. But if you don’t drink, you don’t need to start. Says Basbaum, “We don’t have any concrete, irrefutable evidence to show that it's a good idea to drink wine, almost medicinally, to help lower risk of heart disease or cardiac events.”
You can get the same benefits from eating right and staying active. Resveratrol is just one way to help your heart.