Heart Health Trends: Margarine Vs Butter, What's Healthier?

When it comes to what we spread on our toast or use for baking and cooking, butter has long been in competition with margarine. Invented in 1869 as a substitute for butter, margarine has, at times, been held up as a healthier substitute for butter. Other times, it’s been viewed as butter’s ultra-processed lesser kin.

But over time, we’ve learned more about how one or the other affects heart health. We see new studies and posts online every now and again. So, when it comes to your heart health, is butter bad for you? Is margarine a healthy butter substitute? Which is better for your heart health in the margarine vs butter matchup?

We spoke with Mary Lou Perry, MS, RDN, CDCES, a registered dietitian and nutrition expert at UVA Health, to get the scoop on butter, margarine, and heart health. “Butter has been making a bit of a comeback in recent years because people are looking for natural, whole-food options,” notes Perry. "It wasn’t too long ago that margarine was marketed as the healthier alternative to butter, especially for heart health."

Butter: A Creamy Fave

Butter has been a kitchen staple for generations. It tastes great in main dishes, baked sweets, and more. But there’s a downside. Butter is high in the kinds of fats that can be bad for heart health (called saturated fats). Saturated fats can increase the bad cholesterol in our blood, building up plaque in our heart vessels (called atherosclerosis) and causing heart problems.

Research has shown that people who eat a lot of butter are more likely to have health issues, like cancer and even early death. While butter may taste delicious, eating too much of it over time could harm your heart and overall health.

“In the 1980s and 1990s, people really started talking about cholesterol and heart disease, so there was a push to switch from saturated fats like butter to margarine and vegetable oils. Margarine was the big thing because it was cheaper, and it was considered healthier than butter,” says Perry.

But trends come and go. "Butter has been a dietary staple for generations, but the way people think about it has changed a lot," says Perry. "The shift back to butter came when people started focusing more on natural foods and avoiding processed ones.”

Margarine Vs Butter: A Complicated Heart Health Past

Margarine was invented as a healthier alternative to butter. Unlike butter, margarine is often made from plant-based oils and has less saturated fat. Perry says, “Plant-based oils, especially olive oil, are linked to lower risks of heart disease and even cancer in some studies.”

But older versions of margarine included something called trans fats. These kinds of fats were artificially created by the process of making margarine. Although they’re a kind of unsaturated fat, they can also raise your levels of bad cholesterol. “For a long time, margarine was considered a ‘healthy’ alternative, but then science started showing the dangers of trans fats. Trans fats in margarine were found to be even worse for heart health than the saturated fats in butter,” Perry says.

The good news is that margarine has improved over the years. Most modern margarines don’t include trans fats. And they’re usually made from plant-based oils.

Plant-Based Oils: The Clear Winner

“Now we know that not all fats are created equal,” notes Perry. “It’s not just about saturated versus unsaturated fats: it’s about the type of unsaturated fats you’re consuming.”

If you want the healthiest option for your heart, plant-based oils like olive oil, canola oil, and soybean oil are the way to go. These oils are packed with unsaturated fats, which can protect your heart and even help you live longer.