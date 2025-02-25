Heart Disease: Still the Leading Cause of Death in the U.S. in 2025

Heart and vascular disease is still the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to statistics published by the American Heart Association (AHA). And, it claims more lives than the #2 and #3 causes of death combined (all cancers and all accidental deaths).

The number of people dying from heart and vascular diseases (also called cardiovascular disease) continues to grow. In 2022, almost a million Americans died from a cardiovascular condition. That’s about 1 person every 34 seconds.

About 47% of adults in the U.S. have some risk factors for cardiovascular disease. While these numbers are scary, the good news is that many cases of heart disease can be prevented. And, having the right care team by your side, with deep experience and training, can help you spot signs of heart disease early so you can treat it before it becomes an emergency.

What Is Heart & Vascular Disease?

Heart and vascular disease can affect your heart and blood vessels. This makes it harder for your heart to deliver oxygen to your body. It can cause an emergency, like a heart attack.

But heart and vascular disease isn't just about heart attacks. Many different kinds of cardiovascular diseases can share similar symptoms, like:

Chest pain, pressure, or tightness

Trouble breathing

Feeling like you’ll pass out

Racing or pounding heartbeats

Others are related – having one condition can lead to another over time, like heart attacks leading to heart failure.

Despite having similar symptoms, cardiovascular diseases don’t all affect you in the same way. And they don't all affect your heart. See more about the types of heart disease, what they share, and how they're different.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Heart disease can affect anyone. All races, genders, and ethnicities are affected by it, but not every group is affected equally. Some groups, like Black Americans, are more likely to have heart disease than others. People with certain health problems are also at a higher risk. Some risk factors for heart disease include:

High blood pressure

Obesity

Smoking

Lack of exercise

Stress

Cardiovascular disease also may show up with different symptoms, depending on who you are. Women, for instance, might not have the classic chest pain and pressure we usually think of during a heart attack. That means they may not get care as quickly as other people. See how heart disease in women is different. And see how we're working to ease some of the disparities in care.

How Can You Protect Your Heart?

Heart disease can be scary. But you can actively help prevent it.

By eating well, staying active, and seeing your doctor regularly, can help keep your heart healthy. Here are other ways you can protect your heart:

See more about heart and vascular disease prevention and why it's important.