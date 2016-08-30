Healthy Pregnancy FAQs

When you're pregnant, everyone becomes an expert on what you should do to have a healthy pregnancy. Friends and family, Facebook groups, online health information — you might feel overwhelmed by all the (sometimes conflicting) advice.

In this week's podcast, OB-GYN Vanessa Gregg, MD, addresses some common healthy pregnancy topics, such as:

Exercise

Diet

Prenatal vitamins

Alcohol consumption

Misconceptions about what you should and shouldn't do

"Women can exercise, travel, and enjoy most of the things that they enjoyed before pregnancy," Gregg says.

Listen to the podcast: