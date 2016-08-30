Healthy Pregnancy FAQs

When you're pregnant, everyone becomes an expert on what you should do to have a healthy pregnancy. Friends and family, Facebook groups, online health information — you might feel overwhelmed by all the (sometimes conflicting) advice.
In this week's podcast, OB-GYN Vanessa Gregg, MD, addresses some common healthy pregnancy topics, such as:
- Exercise
- Diet
- Prenatal vitamins
- Alcohol consumption
- Misconceptions about what you should and shouldn't do
"Women can exercise, travel, and enjoy most of the things that they enjoyed before pregnancy," Gregg says.
Listen to the podcast:
Keys to a Healthy Pregnancy
