The Great American Smokeout: Make a Plan to Quit Smoking

Picking a quit date gives you a goal and can help you stay on track.

We've all seen the warnings, the ads on TV: Smoking cigarettes increases your risk for many health problems, including heart disease, lung disease and cancer. But quitting smoking can be really tough. The upcoming Great American Smokeout on November 17 is an opportunity to make a plan.

Connie Clark works with UVA Cancer Center patients who are hoping to quit smoking. There's no one-size-fits-all approach, but she helps patients figure out why they smoke and what behavioral changes and/or medication might help them quit.

"Day one: Set a quit date," she says. "Because when you set a quit date, even if it's two months from now ... it's helping us work toward a goal, and I think that's always helpful."

In this week's podcast, Clark discusses: