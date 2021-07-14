We're Full of Emotions, But Are Rage Rooms Worth The Release?

You may have heard about rage rooms, also known as smash or anger rooms, where you pay a small fee to literally destroy a room. That's right — your dreams of being on HGTV and demoing a room can finally come true.

But does it actually release all the emotions and anger you've been feeling? Psychologist Joseph Tan, PhD, shares his thoughts on this new and popular trend.

Why Anger Makes Us Lash Out

You've had a rough day or week, but why do you want to hit or throw something? Tan explains anger is a natural response when we feel wronged or unable to achieve a goal, motivating us to take action. Sometimes this feeling makes us want to take physical action, as anger can motivate us to defend ourselves from harm.

So it may be satisfying to hit or throw something because you’re acting on an emotion you're feeling in the moment. This is similar to the feeling of relief when a meeting you’re anxious about gets postponed. But these feelings are short-lived and don’t help in the long run.

New Trend: Rage Rooms

Tan feels the real benefit from these rage rooms is really just having fun! It’s a new, entertaining experience, whether you’re alone or with friends.

However, this approach isn't a great way to cope with anger or stress. Venting your anger doesn't help you solve why you're upset in the first place. You should address the source of your anger or set stricter boundaries.

It's true — never expressing your emotions can be dangerous. You won't literally explode, but you have only one strategy, avoidance, to responding to very strong emotions. And it never works out well for you or others involved. You have to find a way to cope and try to find a solution to the issue.

Instead of yelling or throwing things, try:

Sharing how you feel with a friend or close family member

Writing your thoughts down

A great example is that most would be frustrated if their boss assigns them difficult tasks and quick turnarounds and doesn’t share their expectations. After a day like this, you’re likely going to vent about your emotions to co-workers, partner, or friends. Instead, try communicating directly with your boss or talking to a mentor about handling the situation best.

Chronic stress can put “wear-and-tear” on your body, causing a variety of health issues. According to the American Psychological Association, it can affect both your physical and mental wellbeing with such problems as:

Anxiety

Insomnia

Muscle pain

High blood pressure

Weakened immune system

Contribute to major illnesses like heart disease or stroke

Why Kickboxing is Different

So you may be thinking, "Well, what's the difference between kickboxing or karate from rage rooms?" You're still hitting things, and it feels good to release in class.

Exercise alone has a lot of different benefits. Tan encourages people to think about the activity more broadly, not as a solution to cope with anger or a really bad day. Exercise classes also offer connections and social interaction. So you’re benefiting both your physical and mental health by being active.

If your child has some anger issues, talk with them about what you both enjoy from activities. This will be a better mindset for your child than, “I’m taking a class to deal with my problems.”

Anger Management: Healthy Ways To Control Your Rage

Start by working on relaxation skills and bringing a sense of calm to your body. Breathing exercises and muscle relaxation can help. You want to build that mind-body connection, so you'll notice when your feelings of anger or stress start to build up.