Are Flip-Flops the Worst Shoes Ever?

Plantar Fasciitis & Arch Pain

Your toes tend to over-grip when you wear flip-flops because the thin straps don’t securely hold your shoes in place. This over-gripping, along with a lack of arch support, can lead to inflammation in the plantar fascia ligament along the bottom side of your foot. This is one of the most common — and painful — results of over-wearing flip-flops.

Heel Pain

With no cushioning between your heel and the ground, you may find your heels aching after too much walking. That’s because your heel takes the brunt of the pressure with each step. If there’s no cushioning or shock absorption under that heel strike, pain results.

Ankle Sprains

Since flip-flops are the worst shoes ever in terms of foot support, there's a higher likelihood that you'll misstep or trip and sprain your ankle or strain a ligament. Of course, tripping can cause a number of other injuries beyond your feet.

Other Types of Foot Pain

Flip flops can make other types of foot pain worse, from bunions and hammertoes to tendonitis. Since your feet aren’t covered or well-protected, you’re also at greater risk for stubbed toes, cuts, insect bites, and infection.

Flip-flops are an acceptable shoe choice when heading to the beach or lounging by the pool. They are okay when worn in moderation and when you’re not walking too much. But if your feet are aching, it’s time to ditch the flip-flops and make the switch to a more supportive shoe, such as a pair of sneakers.