Are Flip-Flops the Worst Shoes Ever?

Flip-flops may look stylish and keep your feet cool this time of year. But those aching arches and heels are screaming loud and clear: Flip-flops are among the worst shoes ever, especially for people with foot problems.
The Problem with Flip-Flops
Here are some reasons why you should think twice about making-flip flops your go-to shoe choice.
Plantar Fasciitis & Arch Pain
Your toes tend to over-grip when you wear flip-flops because the thin straps don’t securely hold your shoes in place. This over-gripping, along with a lack of arch support, can lead to inflammation in the plantar fascia ligament along the bottom side of your foot. This is one of the most common — and painful — results of over-wearing flip-flops.
Heel Pain
With no cushioning between your heel and the ground, you may find your heels aching after too much walking. That’s because your heel takes the brunt of the pressure with each step. If there’s no cushioning or shock absorption under that heel strike, pain results.
Ankle Sprains
Since flip-flops are the worst shoes ever in terms of foot support, there's a higher likelihood that you'll misstep or trip and sprain your ankle or strain a ligament. Of course, tripping can cause a number of other injuries beyond your feet.
Other Types of Foot Pain
Flip flops can make other types of foot pain worse, from bunions and hammertoes to tendonitis. Since your feet aren’t covered or well-protected, you’re also at greater risk for stubbed toes, cuts, insect bites, and infection.
Flip-flops are an acceptable shoe choice when heading to the beach or lounging by the pool. They are okay when worn in moderation and when you’re not walking too much. But if your feet are aching, it’s time to ditch the flip-flops and make the switch to a more supportive shoe, such as a pair of sneakers.
Subscribe to Healthy Balance
Get timely health and wellness tips from UVA Health experts. Plus, stories that will move you.