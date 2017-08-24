Female Incontinence Help & Health Screening Info: Inside Your Fall 2017 Vim & Vigor
Nobody's talking about it, but it's true: At least half of all women over age 40 suffer from some form of incontinence. But there are effective treatments, including:
- Botox injections for overactive bladder/urge incontinence, where you constantly feel like you have to go because the bladder muscles squeeze at the wrong time
- Sling surgery for stress incontinence, where you leak urine during exercise or other actions
You can learn more about how UVA treats these pelvic floor disorders in the fall issue of Vim & Vigor, our family health magazine. Other stories include:
- When Mark Cave underwent surgery at UVA for an aortic dissection, it brought back a flood of memories. His teenage son, Sebastian, had battled a brain tumor two years earlier. Read about Mark and Sebastian's experiences.
- What are triglycerides? Get definitions of common doctor's office screenings.
- Not only did acclaimed actress Kathy Bates endure a double mastectomy, she battled lymphedema afterward. Read how she's fighting for better treatment of this condition that causes fluid accumulation and swelling.
A Greener Magazine
Read Vim & Vigor
Read the Fall 2017 Vim & Vigor
Our next print issue of Vim & Vigor will feel a little different. After a reader expressed concerns about the magazine's plastic bag wrapping, we talked with our publisher about alternatives. We were able to figure out a visible way to include a postcard (which we often use to promote giveaways and contests) without using the plastic. So the plastic is history!
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