Why Are We So Ashamed of Mental Illness? Meet a Psychiatrist Determined to End the Stigma

It’s not an overstatement to say Jennifer Payne, MD, ‘lives and breathes’ mental illness. She’s devoted her career to treating psychiatric illnesses that are so common during and after pregnancy. Her daughter fell ill with schizoaffective disorder at age 15. In both her professional and personal life, Payne has seen firsthand the stigma of mental health.

She's now made a startling discovery. Her research into depression and pregnancy, she hopes, could help end the stigma of mental health once and for all.

One Day, a Blood Test for Mental Illness

Postpartum depression (PPD) is the most common complication of pregnancy. When missed and left untreated, PPD not only threatens the mother’s life and well-being but can significantly impair a child’s development.