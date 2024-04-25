Do You Have These Early Signs of Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s is a devastating disease that gets worse over time. Uncontrollable shaking can make everyday tasks, like getting dressed or brushing your teeth, harder or impossible. Balance problems might interfere with walking. And it can slow down your thinking and movements.

Parkinson’s disease has no cure. And we’re not clear on what causes Parkinson’s disease. “Age is the biggest risk factor,” shares UVA Health neurologist Binit Shah, MD. Family history plays a role, but it’s very small. We know exposure to certain chemicals increases your risk. But most of the time, doctors don’t know why someone gets Parkinson’s.

Knowing pretty much any of us could get Parkinson’s as we age is scary. But treatment has come a long way, Shah says. The earlier you know you have Parkinson’s, the earlier you can start treatment. Shah shares early signs of Parkinson’s disease to look out for. Plus, what to do if you notice these symptoms.

First Signs of Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s disease is a movement disorder with 3 main types of symptoms:

Slowness of movement

Stiffness (rigidity)

Shaking or movement you can’t control (tremor)

These early signs are clues you might have Parkinson’s or another neurological disease. You should see your doctor if you notice them.

Sign #1: You Act Out Your Dreams

“Changes to sleep are often seen before motor symptoms,” Shah says. Motor symptoms are those that impact your movements.

These sleep changes are caused by something called REM sleep behavior disorder. They make you punch, kick, or yell in your sleep.

This sleep disorder is often the earliest sign, coming on years before a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

Sign #2: You’re Moving Slower

This might look like starting to lag behind on walks with your partner when you never have before.

Or you might have trouble getting one side of your body to move. You could feel stiff or “stuck” when you try to move. Parkinson’s tends to affect one side of your body more than the other, though experts aren’t sure why.

Sign #3: Your Golf Score Is Higher (Or Something Else Is Off)

Take notice of “things that seem out of the ordinary and without another explanation,” Shah says.