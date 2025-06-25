Early Signs of Dementia — How to Spot Them & What to Do

With access to better healthcare, Americans are living longer than ever before. In fact, the National Council on Aging estimates that adults over the age of 65 will make up more than 20% of our population by 2040.

If you’re caring for an aging relative or heading into your golden years, odds are you’ve thought about how to live as well as possible, for as long as possible.

We turned to an expert for answers: Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, a specialist in geriatric medicine at UVA Health.

Read on to learn her tips and information on healthy aging, including signs of memory loss to watch for and when to talk to a provider about any concerns you have.

Signs of Normal Aging

First and foremost, rest assured that memory changes are totally normal as we age. Archbald-Pannone explains that seniors often have trouble with how well and quickly they recall information.

“As we age, pulling information from the back of the Rolodex of your mind can take longer,” says Archbald-Pannone. “For example, if someone in their senior years runs into someone they haven’t seen in a few decades at the grocery store, it’s not unusual for it to take them some time to remember the person’s name.”