When Ronald’s Acid Reflux Got Bad, He Didn’t Ignore This Esophageal Cancer Symptom

A couple of years ago, Ronald Preston’s acid reflux got really bad. At night, he’d even wake up choking on swallowed food. He did the right thing. He went to his doctor and got a prescription antacid. But even more importantly, he and his doctor agreed they should take a look down his throat.

That was a lifesaving call. Ronald’s bad acid reflux turned out to be esophageal cancer.

Acid reflux is one of the main esophageal cancer symptoms. This type of cancer is on the rise. More than 17,600 men and 4,600 women will be diagnosed with it in 2024, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s most often found in men over 50. Ronald was 58 when he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Cancer affects you in all ways of life ... emotionally, physically, spiritually. And it gives you a very positive outlook on life for a simple reason: There’s always somebody in worse shape than you. Ronald Preston

Don’t Ignore Esophageal Cancer Symptoms

Do you have trouble swallowing? This is the most common esophageal cancer symptom. You might feel like food gets stuck in your chest. Some people even choke on food. Other things can cause this. But when it’s caused by cancer, these symptoms get worse over time. Eventually, it even hurts to swallow.

Three other common esophageal cancer symptoms are:

Chronic heartburn or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD)

GERD isn’t just a symptom. It can also lead to esophageal cancer. So it’s important to treat this condition. Over decades, the stomach acid that washes up can wear away the lining of the esophagus. This erosion can lead to cancer in rare cases.

Chest pain a few seconds after swallowing

This happens when food or liquid reaches the site of the tumor (mass) in the esophagus.

Hoarse, scratchy voice or a cough that doesn’t go away

Even a sore throat is a rare esophageal cancer symptom. If you have any ongoing swallowing or throat issues, you’ll want to talk to your doctor about ruling out esophageal cancer. The sooner the better.

Catching Cancer When It’s Treatable

Cancer runs in Ronald’s family. Three of his sisters and his oldest brother have all had different types of cancer. Ronald's father died of esophageal cancer. It was found after spreading throughout his body. This is stage 4.

But Ronald’s cancer was caught at stage 3. He has a better prognosis because he reached out to his doctor when he developed esophageal cancer symptoms. Cancer experts have lots of ways to help him fight a stage 3 cancer.

Ronald Needed 4 Types of Cancer Treatment

Cancer experts at UVA Health collaborated with Lynchburg cancer experts closer to Ronald’s home in Bedford, Virginia. This gave Ronald excellent cancer treatment that fit into his life. Ronald works at a factory that makes medical, aerospace and auto parts. He kept working throughout several weeks of radiation and chemotherapy treatment. He only took time off from work for surgery.

In February 2022, Ronald came to UVA Health to have his esophagus removed. Known as an esophagectomy, this is a complex surgery. But UVA Health has much success with it and does more than anyone else in Virginia.

“We do about 40 esophagectomies each year. Our patients recover faster because we do these as minimally invasive as possible. And we’re always looking for ways to help our patients avoid complications like infections after surgery,” says thoracic surgeon Christopher Scott, MD.