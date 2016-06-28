Dental Care for Patients With Special Needs & Medical Problems

For most people, going to the dentist is inconvenient and perhaps mildly painful. But for individuals with special needs or complex medical problems, even the most routine dental care can become complicated.

Thomas Leinbach, DDS, and his colleagues care for dental patients with conditions such as:

Blood clotting disorders

Dementia and Alzheimer's disease

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Cancer

Heart disease

Autism

They also see people who are simply scared to go to the dentist.

In some cases, tooth decay or periodontal (gum) disease can lead to an infection that interferes with medical care. With other conditions, like autism and Alzheimer's, patients don't understand what's happening and don't want hands in their mouths.

Learn more about how dentists at UVA care for patients with special needs or complex medical conditions. Listen to this week's podcast: